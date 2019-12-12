Brief mild weather ends with chance of light wintry mix

Even with clouds, temperatures are quite a bit warmer today than they were yesterday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, although a southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph will bite into that a little bit.

Tomorrow starts in the 20s, with afternoon highs returning to the 30s. We also have a chance at a light wintry mix starting Friday afternoon and going into Friday night. While accumulation of precipitation should be little if anything, it could still cause an isolated slick spot, so keep that in mind.

Scattered flurries could still fly into Saturday, but the bigger thing will be a brisk wind and colder highs in the 20s. Sunday's also cold with highs on either side of 20, but there'll be some sunshine. Snow may still happen Monday, but the details are still very flexible. We do have some confidence that southeastern Iowa has the higher chance compared to elsewhere in the state, though.