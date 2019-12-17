CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- The sky brightens as we head into Wednesday. Looks for breaks in the cloud cover to become more apparent on Wednesday, which remains a chilly day. Southwest winds increase bringing milder conditions. into the forecast starting on Thursday. Highs move into the 40s and stay there through Christmas Day. Dry weather also persists bringing us no snow for Christmas of 2019. Have a great night!
Brief cool down for the middle of the week
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 4:35 PM, Dec 17, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 4:43 PM, Dec 17, 2019