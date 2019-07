The governor of Kansas is naming a bridge after a Cedar Rapids soldier killed in action 12 years ago.

Governor Laura Kelley signed the bill in April to rename the South Summit Bridge in Arkansas City, Kansas, as the 'Sgt. Kevin A. Gilbertson Memorial Bridge.'

Sgt. Gilbertson died in 2007 from injuries after an attack in Iraq. He was 24-years-old.

Arkansas City was his mother's hometown.

A dedication ceremony is set for Aug 3. at 11 a.m.