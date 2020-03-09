Bridge replacement in Fairfax creating changes for firefighters, businesses

A major construction project is starting Monday on Highway 151 in Fairfax. The Iowa Department of Transportation is replacing a bridge in that area.

It's between Prairie Avenue and Church Street. Traffic will detour to Wright Brothers Boulevard and to I-380. Local drivers can still use city streets near the closure.

It's a pretty busy bridge. About 10,000 cars are on it every day.

It's also the best way to get into town.

It's a straight shot driving to Sankot's Garage to get your car fixed. The shop is right off the bridge just past Church Avenue. Owner Mike Sankot is worried people may pump the brakes to ditch trying to navigate detours.

"They're gonna take the easiest route sometimes,” Sankot said.”You don't want them to not come to you because it's going to be a little more difficult.”

Sankot is a familiar face around Fairfax. He's also the fire chief for the volunteer fire department. The fire station is also right by the bridge on the Church Avenue side. They put up a satellite location on the other side of the bridge so they won't have to go around detours.

DOT leaders say the bridge is old and needs to be replaced. It also doesn't have a sidewalk.

"This replacement will add a trail and a sidewalk so much safer for pedestrians,” said Cathy Cutler, Transportation Planner with Iowa DOT.

Cutler also emphasizes a bridge for the growing population of Fairfax.

"We know given the way Fairfax has grown, there's a lot of housing to the kind of North and East,” she said. “If those peoples want to walk down to the ballpark, and they use that structure, they're on the shoulder of the highway, so it's really not the safest way to go.”

While Sankot agrees the bridge needs to be replaced, he's still concerned.

"I'm worried about it, and all businesses in town probably are,” he said.

City leaders are putting up signs to let people know businesses are open. The project should be complete in about 7 months.

