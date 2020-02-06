Brewery receives push-back for planned 'kid friendly drag bingo' event

A planned "kid-friendly drag bingo" event at Thew Brewing Company in Cedar Rapids has some people in eastern Iowa concerned.

The event itself is a fundraiser for Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids that will be using the proceeds to fund an LGBTQ prom event for kids later this year.

Thew brewmaster Chris Flenker says much of the criticism they have received has been online. Some people he tells TV9 have resorted to writing false reviews about the business to punish them for their decision to host the event.

"We just want to show love and support to everybody," said Flenker.

A manager with the brewery tells TV9 they have held drag bingo events in the past but what makes this one different is it is the first time they have also invited kids.

"It's not the kids who are going to be drag queens or anything like that," said Flenker.

Joan Hackbarth, the director of advancement for Tanager Place, says around 200 area students are expected to attend the prom the event is supporting.

"The inclusivity of a program such as a prom for the LBGTQ community provides not only the children that identify with that community but also their allies and others to be apart of a very safe and inclusive program," said Hackbarth.

Jenn Olsen of Cedar Rapids saw the post online advertising the event and says while she condemns any efforts people have made to malign Thew online she, and others she says she and other Cedar Rapids residents, have concerns about the bingo event.

"I think sexualizing our youth in any way shape or form, whether it be hetero-sexualization, or gay, lesbian, bi-sexualization is a very slippery slope with our youth and the parents need to be careful," said Olsen.

A manger with Thew tells TV9 the event was original supposed to be private, just for kids and their families attending the prom, but they made it public after others decided they too wanted to be involved.