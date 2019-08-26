Bret Michaels coming to Cedar Rapids to honor vets, military personnel, teachers and first responders

Bret Michaels is bringing his Unbroken World Tour to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

Michaels is a music icon, reality TV star and life-long Type 1 Diabetic.

The tour is being extended to include a series of special events called Hometown Heroes which will recognize local veterans, active military, servicemen and women as well as teachers and first responders.

Michaels is the son of a veteran.

The tour will kick off Nov. 6 in Casper, Wyoming, before coming to Cedar Rapids on Nov. 9. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Special pre-sales go from Wednesday, August 28, at 10:00 a.m. through Friday, August 30, at midnight.

to purchase tickets.

The tour will raise funds for local charities while honoring local "heroes" as the nation celebrates Veteran's Day. When the show comes to Cedar Rapids, proceeds will go to DRF--Eastern Iowa Chapter, Last Hope Animal Shelter, Cedar Rapids K9 Unit, Freedom Foundation and Puppy Jake Foundation.

"These shows will be a night of nothing but hits, and I am honored to be headlining these amazing shows in these incredible cities, with such awesome performers. I promise, as always, I will give 1000% on stage playing all the hits through the span of my career from Poison to "Rock of Love," "Life As I Know It" and "The Apprentice," and I will bring one of the largest thrusts (stage extension) anyone's ever seen. That gives me the opportunity to be closer to, more engaged and basically one with the fans," Michales said. "This is much more than a concert…It's a musical event honoring hometown heroes."