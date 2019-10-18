Breezy night for Friday Night Lights

The main weather story tonight is going to be the winds. Throughout the day, southeast winds have been staying between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. That will continues throughout the rest of the evening.

Otherwise, temperatures will be in the upper 50s, low 60s for Friday Night Lights.

Clouds will increase overnight with lows dropping into the low 40s.

Showers will be likely through the morning and the early afternoon hours Saturday. Rain should be fairly light and scattered. Rainfall totals will stay low as well, most likely under a quarter of an inch. Highs reach the low 60s Saturday.

Dry on Sunday, but it will be breezy again. Highs stay in the low 60s.

Another system pushes through Sunday night and into Monday morning, bringing rain chances back into Eastern Iowa. Highs in the 50s throughout next week.