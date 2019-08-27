Breezy each of the next few afternoons, but nice otherwise

The next few days will have some really great late-August weather. The only thing that may catch your attention will be gusty winds each afternoon through Thursday, which may get as high as 25 to 30 mph at times. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s today and middle 70s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. We should bump up into the lower 80s on Thursday.

Winds are forecast to gust around 25 to 30 mph from the west Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will pass Thursday evening, knocking us back to the lower 70s Friday as clouds increase. Saturday should be a pretty gray day and scattered showers are possible, and this will keep our highs only in the upper 60s. The rest of Labor Day Weekend looks okay, especially Monday, as highs rise further into the 70s again.