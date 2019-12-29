Breezy day for Sunday as colder air moves in

Colder air is beginning to work its way into eastern Iowa, with daytime highs already being achieved earlier this morning in most locations. Winds that will gradually become west-southwesterly will be allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s by this evening. Additional precipitation becomes possible tonight, first as a little bit of rain or mix, then changing to snow. The chance for light snow continues all the way through early Tuesday, as the area of low pressure nearby takes its time to move on. This could allow some spots to see accumulating snows, particularly north of Highway 20 where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Lesser, but measurable, amounts are possible south of that line. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 30s, but then rebound back into the 40s for the remainder of the work week. A storm system passes on Saturday, dragging in colder, more seasonal air behind it.