Breezy conditions overnight, "cooler" start to the week

Another nice evening across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 20s and will be breezy. Northwest winds will be between 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible through Monday morning.

Because of that wind shift, highs on Monday will only be in the low 40s, but still above average for the beginning of March.

Temperatures rebound quickly back into the low 50s Tuesday through Thursday. There's a slight chance of seeing either a few showers or light snow Wednesday. Otherwise, we are dry through the work week and next weekend.

Temperatures will be warmer next weekend with highs in the upper 50s Sunday.