Breezy, but warm Friday

Expect a very nice evening ahead with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, clouds will gradually increase overnight. Lows drop into the low 40s, with isolated places in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be warm in the mid 60s, but it will be breezy. Winds will be from the southeast anywhere between 15-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph.

A few showers are possible late Friday evening, but the majority of the rain activity will come Saturday morning. Most of the rain will be fairly light and scattered. Saturday afternoon, expect highs in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Breezy and cloudy for Sunday, before more rain pushes through for the beginning of next week. After that, temperatures drop into the low 50s.