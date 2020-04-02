Breezy and milder today, rain arrives tonight

We're still planning on today to be the warmest of the week. Alongside breezy south winds, plan on highs to hit the mid-60s with upper 60s possible the farther southwest you go. Clouds will be around at times today, too. The rain should hold off until tonight and become even more likely going into tomorrow. Rainfall amounts by tomorrow night should generally be in the quarter to half-inch range.

Our weekend weather continues to look fabulous with highs mainly in the mid-50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.

As we start warming well into the 60s to start next week, a front looks to stall across Iowa, leading to some scattered storm potential both Monday and Tuesday. 70s appear probable on Tuesday as well!

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.