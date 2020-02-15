Breezy and milder today

A nice weekend is still on track and we are waking up to temperatures about 30 degrees warmer than yesterday. Plan on widespread highs in the 30s north with 40s also possible from mainly I-80 and points south.

There's a layer of clouds over the area as well, which should slowly decrease throughout the day.

Plan on more of the same tomorrow with highs generally into the 30s and 40s.

The system that arrives on Monday still has the potential for rain and snow over eastern Iowa, though given temperatures above freezing for nearly the entire event, any snow accumulation will probably be pretty slushy and minor. The southern half of the area is favored for rain.

Just beyond, colder temperatures are likely mid-week, then a decent warmup by next weekend.