Breezy and mild this afternoon

Our nice weather keeps rolling right into the weekend! Plan on highs this afternoon to warm well into the 70s under partly to mostly sunny sky. The wind will come up a bit, but it's nothing we can't handle.

Plan on more nice weather on Saturday with clouds slowly increasing through the day. Due to dry air in place, shower activity is still expected to hold off until after sunset.

Any showers that do make it into our area Saturday night look very light and scattered with rain amounts under a tenth of an inch.

Next week, look for more warmth and a fair amount of humidity to return to Iowa. This will offer up an active pattern when it comes to thunderstorm potential, with a chance nearly every day. We'll sort out the timing of each chance as we get closer. Have a great weekend!