Breezy and mild, few showers and storms possible again

Scattered showers from the morning go away, giving way to more sunshine for the afternoon. However, an approaching disturbance will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon into the evening. That's most likely north of Highway 30, while areas farther south have a lower chance and it wouldn't happen there until closer to sunset or later. Highs are mild today in the lower to middle 70s, but that also comes with a southwest breeze that gusts over 30 mph.

We'll deal with cloudiness tomorrow morning, but those should break in the afternoon. It'll be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We'll drop down to the 50s Friday as showers are likely. Some of those may hang into Saturday as cool 50s stick around. We'll climb back into the 60s again next week.