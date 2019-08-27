Breezy and comfortable today

Our weather the rest of the week looks great, though a bit on the breezy side the next few days. Plan on lower humidity today and ample amounts of sunshine. Highs will be back into the upper 70s. Generally quiet weather is anticipated locally through sunset Friday.

After this, some showers may occur going into the weekend, particularly centered in on Saturday. These showers may very well linger into Saturday evening as well. Light to moderate rainfall amounts are expected at this time.

Plan on highs no better than mid-upper 60s for Saturday and barely cracking 70 on Sunday as clouds hold tight. This is about 10 to locally 15 degrees below normal. Have your sweatshirts ready for football time!

Next week, plan on 70s to continue with mostly dry conditions.