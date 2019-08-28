Breezy and comfortable Wednesday, more humid on Thursday

Wednesday's weather will be pretty close to what happened on Tuesday. We'll have a bunch of sunshine and west breeze that sometimes gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Wind gusts Wednesday afternoon will be about 25 to 30 mph again.

We're back in the 50s to start Thursday, but it'll be warmer and more humid in the afternoon as highs hit the lower 80s. A cold front passing through late in the day could produce a quick, isolated shower, mainly in the southern half of Iowa. Friday's weather will be quiet as clouds increase and highs hit the 70s.

Saturday will be gray and wet, as scattered showers will be likely. That'll keep temperatures cool in the 60s. Things improve for the rest of Labor Day Weekend, with more sunshine and upper 70s on Monday.