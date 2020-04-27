Breezes pick up and come with showers and storms Tuesday

A southwest breeze and sunshine this afternoon will give us another mild day with highs climbing to 70 or warmer throughout the area. An isolated shower or storm could pop up in northeastern Iowa or southwestern Wisconsin later today.

Showers and storms will be much more likely Tuesday, especially in the afternoon through early evening. A couple of those could be strong, mainly south and east of Cedar Rapids. Highs in most places will be either side of 70. Much cooler air wraps in on Wednesday as highs stay in the 50s. It'll be very windy with gusts of 40 to 50 mph along with a chance of showers, too. Rainfall amounts Tuesday into Wednesday should be under a half-inch in most places, but those who get thunderstorm downpours may get more than that.

Highs rise back into the 60s to finish the week.