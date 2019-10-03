Doctors push women, men to get precautionary checkups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer and trying to raise funds for a cure.

One in eight women has a lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2019, doctors are expected to diagnose more than 268,000 new cases, and more than 41,000 women are expected to die from the illness.

Doctors say the cure rate is very high if breast cancer is detected early, which why they want women who are age 40 and older yearly mammograms, or sooner if there's a family history. Doctors say the mammogram procedure takes about 15 minutes.

They say some people are afraid to get them.

"Most people are either scared that they might find something or they've heard stories from family members that it's painful,” said Dr. Ann Stroh, with Mercy Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of working with the techs and just kind of telling them their fear and their anxiety, most women can do it."

Mercy Medical Center's 29th annual Especially For You Race is this Sunday in Cedar Rapids It raises money for people who can't afford breast cancer screenings. Money from the race has helped more than 10,000 people.

“Early detection is really key in the battle to fight cancer,” said Jeff Decker, Especially For You Race Director. “The quicker people can get screened and get on to a treatment plan, you know, just timing."

The event starts at 8:00 a.m.. People can register up until a half hour before the race begins. Click here to sign up for the event.

Doctors want to remind men that they can get breast cancer, too. Men make up for one percent of breast cancer cases. Their chances increase if it runs in the family, so doctors suggest talking to a physician if they are at risk.