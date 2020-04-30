Boys and Girls Clubs keeping kids inside and active amid Coronavirus pandemic

Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Eastern Iowa are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are still making sure they are keeping kids active and out of trouble.

Workers at the Boys and Girls Club say they have a list of online activities and tasks for kids to do. They dropped off tablets to some of their kids. They also have a lot of activities to stay active inside with their families.

Besides games, they check in to make sure kids are doing their homework. They also give them chores around their houses to do.

Parents will then take photos to send to them as proof. The Club rewards them with gift cards and goodies for their hard work. Workers also make sure families have cleaning supplies.

Leaders say it's important to keep kids off the streets because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also keeps them out of trouble.

"It's critical,” said Lori Ampey with the Boys and Girls Club. “Because if we didn't have the programs that are going on in the city, and we weren't adapting to kind of what life and things are right now, we'd see and even increase in violence.”

Leaders are also keeping the teens they have employed there. "One of the things that we do is working with elementary aged students, most of them have teen brothers and sisters,” said Ampey. “So working through the families kind of allows us to stay connected with them, and we do a lot of what we can by employing them.”

The Boys and Girls Club is still taking sign ups for families and kids who want to get involved. Click here for more information.

