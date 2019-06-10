Boys and Girls Club in Cedar Rapids start "Pop-Up Clubs"

People in the Cedar Rapids community are trying to find ways to keep kids out of trouble this summer.

Starting next week, the Boys and Girls Club will host "Pop Up Clubs."

Staff at the Boys and Girls Club in Cedar Rapids say it can be a challenge to get kids to organized events.

“Many of the parents don't have transportation,” Director of Programming Lori Ampey said. "The idea of the site too is to be able to serve the youth too that aren't able to come to the club."

Ten times this summer, Boys and Girls Club Staff will go to area neighborhoods. And kids can bring all their siblings and friends to these sites.

The Club has seen a lot of success with its other summer programs. There is a waiting list for those now, with more than 300 kids signed up.

Staff say that's good, because it prevents kids from finding trouble.

"When you can keep young people busy, I think that's the answer to not getting bored,” Ampey

Crime rates among juveniles do dip in the summer, according to city data. June, July and August have the lowest rates over the last five years. And 2016 saw the lowest juvenile arrests in that time period.

And through new programs the city wants to serve more children.

The first Pop-Up Club will be at Redmond Park. While there, kids will work on other skills to help them in the future.

“At the time they have lunch we'll do a reading literacy program. So they'll be reading every day,” Ampey said.

Organizers expect anywhere from 25 to 75 kids to show up to each party