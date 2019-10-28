Boy who dressed up as Carson King for Halloween gets surprise visit from King

A 9-year-old Iowa boy has raised $10,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital all thanks to his Halloween costume.

Sam Hall's inspiration came from Carson King whose viral beer sign brought in millions of dollars from the children's hospital. Hall, of Bondurant, dressed in Cyclone gear and held his own sign, which read "Root Beer Supply Needs Replenished. Venmo Sam-Hall-85 #ForTheKids."

Sam has raised over $10,000 #FTK 👏🏽 — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) October 28, 2019

The back of the sign said " "Instead of candy, I'll take donations for the children's hospital."

It captured Carson King's attention. On Sunday, King visited Hall to drop off cans of rootbeer and some candy.

"Little guy has a heart of gold," King said in a Twitter post.