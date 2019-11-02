Boy wears Hitler costume for Halloween at Utah school; two on leave

The principal and a teacher at a Utah elementary school are on paid administrative leave after a student wore an apparent Adolf Hitler costume to a Halloween parade.

Online photos that spread Friday show a boy wearing a red swastika on the sleeve of a dark brown, long-sleeve shirt at Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah. (Source: Facebook/KTVX/CNN)

Parents expressed concerns and questions about how the student was allowed to wear the costume in school.

“This is something that offended a number of people, frightened people, traumatized people to see it," said Jay Jacobson with the United Jewish Federation of Utah. “I’m hoping it wasn’t intentional.”

The federation said in a statement it was appalled by the costume.

“Dressing a child as Hitler is intolerably offensive and should never be suggested, permitted or condoned,” the statement read. “We believe school districts, school administrators and teachers have an obligation to provide guidance to students and parents about what would be an unacceptable costume for such a school parade.”

The Davis School District apologized for the incident in a statement.

“The district is taking the matter very seriously and is investigating every aspect of the situation,” it said. “It does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form.”

The school principal and a teacher were put on administrative leave during the district’s investigation.

