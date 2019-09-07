Boy survives mountain lion attack, tells his story

An 8-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion last month while playing outside is at home and recovering.

The boy was playing with his brother in their backyard when he was attacked. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

“I want everyone to know, if they want to wrestle a mountain lion, don’t,” Pike Carlson joked. “Because they cheat.”

"I`m right by the house, on this rock, right next to me I just see this mountain lion jump on it,” Pike said. “Then, it kind of pounces onto me and then we roll down the hill to a tree and it tries to push me under the tree."

That’s when the boy fought back.

"I pick up a stick trying to jab it in the eye, but then the stick breaks,” Pike said.

Fortunately, his dad was on the way to help.

“When I went through the trees, it was lying on top of him with his head in its mouth and I just - the scream that came out of my mouth was like a cross between a scream and crying,” Ron Carlson said. "Everything worked out the way it did. Or else he [Pike] wouldn’t be here … We’d be planning a funeral.”

Two mountain lions were euthanized following the incident.

Pike received more than 60 staples to close the wounds on his head and doctors had to reattach his eyeball to his skill so he could see.

Since 1990, there have been 22 mountain lion attacks on people in the state, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Three of the attacks were fatal. The most recent fatal attack took place 20 years ago in 1999.

