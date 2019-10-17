Boy hit by car in Linn County now home recovering, driver still wanted

Every step is a victory for Hunter Perez.

Hunter Perez is back home after spending a month-and-a-half in the hospital and rehabilitation. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Less than two months ago, the running, smiling boy couldn’t even breathe on his own after being hit by a car.

On Aug. 31, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a white truck hit then-three-year-old Perez, who was playing with relatives along Highway 13 between Marion and Central City, around 4:30 p.m.

Perez was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was in intensive care, dealing with broken bones and bleeding.

While Hunter’s dad, Teddy Perez, said he knew his son was strong, he sometimes questioned whether he was strong enough to pull through.

“At times, I did. But I just kept praying and praying,” Teddy said.

Then, he said, a miracle happened.

“And that miracle is God. If it wasn’t because of him, he wouldn’t be alive,” Teddy said.

After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Hunter moved to MercyOne in Waterloo for therapy, where he was for about a month.

On his last day there before going home, Hunter celebrated his fourth birthday with the staff members who took care of him, and one therapist made him a "Paw Patrol"-themed cake.

“I’m just glad he enjoyed his birthday because he can live and talk about it someday,” Teddy said.

Hunter is still recovering from his injuries, which include a broken arm and pelvis, and he walks with a limp.

“But they’re going to try to get him back to where he at was before,” Teddy said.

So far, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no one has been charged with hitting Hunter and leaving the scene, and that the investigation is still open and ongoing.

“It’s just frustrating. Just want to know who did it and why they did it, you know,” Teddy said.

But Hunter’s family said they’re thankful for the people who did stick with him, including first responders, doctors and nurses.

Hunter currently goes to physical therapy twice a week, and his dad said he’s confident he will make a full recovery.