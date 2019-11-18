Boy from northwest Illinois named Kid Captain for final Iowa home football game

A young boy from northwestern Illinois was named the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Kid Captain for the final Iowa Hawkeyes football game being played in Kinnick Stadium in 2019.

Jeg Weets, 6, of Morrison, Illinois, first went to the children's hospital in Iowa City around four years ago, after a referral by his pediatrician. He had perianal skin tags, or unusual flaps of skin near the entrance to the anus. He was later diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a condition caused by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.

A later routine visit led to the discovery of unusual spleen enlargement, and extensive testing led to a further diagnosis of Niemann-Pick type C, or NPC. It is an extremely rare, progressive genetic disorder which leads to accumulation of cholesterol in body tissues, including the brain, according to the hospital. It is inevitably fatal.

There is no cure for NPC, but Weets is receiving an experimental drug treatment to help improve quality of life.

Weets enjoys riding a dirt bike and auto racing.

The Kid Captian program is in its 11th year of operation. Iowa hosts the Illinois Fighting Illini at 11:00 a.m. in Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.