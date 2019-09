Bourbon Creek Smokehouse announced it has closed its doors in downtown Cedar Rapids.

"We want to thank everyone for the support and business over the last year," owners said in a Facebook post Monday morning. "We regret to inform you that as of today, Bourbon Creek Smokehouse is officially closed."

The post did not say why the business closed.

Bourbon Creek opened its doors in late 2018.

It was located at 411 1st Street SE, across from the Ground Transporation Center.