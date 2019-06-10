Both of Sunday's tornadoes rated EF-0

Two weak tornadoes touched down in eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon. Neither tornado had any damage reported from it, so they were rated EF-0, the lowest on the tornado damage scale. Winds within the tornadoes were estimated at about 50 mph.

The first tornado touched down at 3:53 p.m. a few miles northeast of Winthrop and was on the ground for a little more than seven miles. It then dissipated about four miles southwest of Manchester at 4:16 p.m.

A second tornado touched down at 4:24 p.m. a couple miles northeast of Central City near Prairieburg. It traveled for about six and a half miles before lifting at 4:37 p.m. about six miles east of Central City.