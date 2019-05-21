Boston Fish not closing, Cedar Rapids tradition continues

A longtime Cedar Rapids restaurant that was scheduled to close in just days now says it will stay open.

Boston Fish initially planned to close May 30th after 77 years because the buidling it is in at the corner of 8th Ave and 5th Street SE sold to new ownership. On Tuesday, it announced the new owners will let the business stay put.

"The new owner (as of June 1st) took the time to come see us at lunch last week in action, he could see we had something special here and didn’t want to even shut the doors to renovate," Boston Fish owner Lenore Zoll said on Facebook.

The shop will close this Friday to hire and train new staff but then reopen on June 3rd.