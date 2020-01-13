Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles

Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate.

Booker announced Monday that he was ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to gain traction in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February.

Booker was unable to hit 5% support in a single qualifying poll required to make it on the January debate stage.

Booker's departure leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.