Bondurant Amazon fulfillment center to bring 1,000 new jobs to Iowa

Amazon on Thursday said its first fulfillment center in the state of Iowa is expected to open later in 2020.

The site, which has been known as Project BlueJay, in Bondurant is projected to bring 1,000 fulltime jobs to the state.

“We are delighted to be opening our first Iowa fulfillment center in the city of Bondurant and look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with Amazon’s $15 minimum wage and industry-leading benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “The site will help us continue to serve customers with great delivery options and we appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders.”

The company said employees at the 645,000 square-foot-facility will pick, pack and ship small items including books, electronics and toys.

“The city of Bondurant is excited to welcome and work with Amazon, who is creating more than 1,000 jobs in our region,” said Curt Sullivan, Mayor of Bondurant. “Amazon’s investment in our community will have a significant impact throughout the greater Des Moines region. This project supports the City’s vision to enhance economic development opportunities and diversify employment options. It also enables the City to upgrade the public infrastructure improvements around this site for the betterment of our community members. The investments and the jobs coming to Bondurant will enhance our ability to support future public improvements and spur additional economic development.”

"We are excited that Amazon is establishing a highly advanced robotic sortation center in Bondurant. Amazon's project in Iowa further demonstrates the region is a logistics and technology hub and adds to the presence of other major tech companies with operations here," said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "This project shows that Iowa continues to be recognized nationally as a top place for businesses to relocate or expand."

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.