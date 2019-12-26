Bond set at $250K for driver charged in crash that killed 3

Bond is set at $250,000 for a driver charged in connection with a vehicle crash in western Illinois that left three Iowa residents dead.

Twenty-year-old Pedro Orozco of Galesburg faces three counts of aggravated driving under the influence. He appeared earlier this week in Fulton County Circuit Court.

Authorities have said he was driving northbound last Friday on Illinois Route 97 when the vehicle he was driving collided with another headed west on Route 9. The crash happened outside Cuba.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports Orozco is being held at Fulton County Jail. His public defender couldn't be reached Wednesday.