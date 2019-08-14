No explosives found after threats at central Iowa Walmarts

Authorities in Altoona and Windsor Heights evacuated two separate Walmart locations Wednesday morning after identical bomb threats.

Police deemed the threats not credible and did not find any explosives. They turned the scene over to Walmart staff.

Update: The scene has been turned over to Walmart, & there were no explosives located. Thank you to Altoona Fire Department,@PolkSheriffIowa , & Probation Parole 5th District for their assistance in the investigation. @SarahBeckman3 @AltoonaPD_Iowa @CityofAltoonaIA https://t.co/ecGqaLbtwH — Sgt. A Wilson (@SgtWilson252) August 14, 2019

The stores were evacuated as a precaution.

“WalMart management did exactly what they should have done during this morning’s incident. The safety of our community is paramount and we take any incidents such as this morning’s incident very seriously,” Windsor Heights Public Safety Director & Chief of Police and Fire Services Chad McCluskey said in a statement. “In addition, emergency responders in the Des Moines metro area enjoy close relationships with each other, which leads to timely communication during similar incidents in the area.”

Police did not release any information on suspects.