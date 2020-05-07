Boil order issued for portions of SW Cedar Rapids

The city of Cedar Rapids is asking parts of the city to boil water for personal consumption.

Affected areas are within:



Schaeffer Dr. SW East to C St SW



19th Ave SW South to HWY 30



6th Street SW East to J St SW



29th Ave SW South to 36th Ave SW The city says a rupture in a water main feeding Bowling Street Booster station and subsequent C Street Water Tower caused a loss of pressure in portions of SW Cedar Rapids. This created a potential for bacteria contamination. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take the following steps:



Bring water to a boil



Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute

