Boil order issued for portions of SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is asking parts of the city to boil water for personal consumption.
Affected areas are within:
The city says a rupture in a water main feeding Bowling Street Booster station and subsequent C Street Water Tower caused a loss of pressure in portions of SW Cedar Rapids. This created a potential for bacteria contamination.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to take the following steps:
The city says repairs have already begun. Once the repairs are completed, pressure will be restored, crews will flush the area, chlorine levels will be monitored and two sets of bacteria samples will be collected for analysis.
The city expects to either lift or extend the boil order by 1 p.m. on May 10, after getting the final results of the bacteria samples.
Go to www.cedar-rapids.org for updates, or call the water department at 319-286-5910.