Voters in Waterloo elected a new at-large council member in city elections on Tuesday.

Dave Boesen won election to the city council, receiving 3,685 votes, or 65.2 percent of the vote. Incumbent at-large council member Steve Schmitt earned 1,958 votes, or 34.6 percent.

Boesen will join Sharon Juon as the other at-large member of Waterloo's city council.