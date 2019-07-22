Body recovered in Cedar River near Palisades-Kepler, believed to be missing swimmer

Officials recovered a body from the Cedar River on Monday afternoon and believe it to be that of a missing swimmer.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies and Iowa DNR crews at Palisades-Kepler State Park, looking for a missing 31-year-old man. Photo: Chris Earl via Twitter

Officials with the Linn County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recovered a body of an adult male in the river just south of the Iowa Highway 1 bridge.

They believe it to be that of Jairo Mieja Jimenez, 31, of Cedar Rapids. He had been missing since Saturday evening after a report of a possible drowning in the area of the Palisades-Kepler State Park. The initial report was of a man who went underwater near the dam and failed to surface.

Confirmation of the body's identity will be determined by the Iowa Medical Examiner in Ankeny. An autopsy will also be conducted.

The active search has ended, but the investigation continues.