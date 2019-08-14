Body recovered from Cedar River near Nashua

Law enforcement officials recovered a body from the Cedar River in northeast Iowa on Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday.

At around 6:37 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office received a report of a person in the water of the Cedar River. The report came from the Howards Wood Recreation Area which is located along the river just to the north of Nashua.

After a brief search, authorities located a body at around 8:00 p.m. They have identified it as Mikala Titus, 23, of Charles City.

An autopsy is pending from the state medical examiner in Ankeny. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.