Body of missing kayaker, hunter found in western Iowa

Authorities recovered the body of a Nebraska kayaker and hunter, that had been missing since Friday evening on Saturday.

Divers with the Midwest Regional Dive Team found the body of Cody Bengford, 33, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

Investigators believe Bengford left the boat ramp at the Nobles Lake Wildlife Management Area on Friday afternoon to head out for a bow hunt in the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge. Bengford was reported missing that evening after he didn’t return.

Two DNR Conservation Officers responded and began search and rescue efforts. Bengford’s overturned kayak was recovered a short time later along the north shoreline of the lake, however his body was not found. Search and rescue operations were suspended at 1:46am and resumed around 7:00am Saturday morning.

The body has since been transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

