Body of missing 5-year-old Illinois boy found, officials say

The body of missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund was found Wednesday, McHenry County Board President Jack D. Franks told ABC 7 in Chicago.

A law enforcement official said the body was found in Woodstock, ABC reported.

Authorities were seen searching a rural area off Dean Street and 176th Street in Woodstock. Police have spoken with neighbors in the area to check if they had seen anything suspicious.

Authorities say the boys' parents reported him missing last Thursday and told officers they last saw him at bedtime the night before.

Police say Cunningham has been refusing to cooperate with detectives. They say they don't believe the boy was abducted and that he didn't leave the home on foot. State child welfare officials have taken custody of the couple's 4-year-old son, Parker.

Authorities plan to give an update on the investigation at a 1 p.m. news conference.