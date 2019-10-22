Body of 71-year-old man pulled from Mississippi River

Authorities in Illinois said they have recovered the body of a man who accidentally drove into the Mississippi River.

KWQC reports authorities got a call about a body floating in the river around 5 a.m. Monday near Miller's Landing just north of Savanna, Illinois.

Officials identified the person as 71-year-old Curtis Petersen of Park Forest, Illinois.

While traveling home alone, authorities said Petersen, who suffered from dementia, got lost and ended up on a road that took him to the river. It appears he got confused and drove into the river.

According to KWQC, people launching a boat found Petersen's body in the water.