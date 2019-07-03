Body found in Ralston Creek on Monday identified

Iowa City police have identified the person found dead in Ralston Creek on Monday.

Officers have identified the man as Jonathan Guerrero, 26 of Iowa City.

Guerrero's body was found at around 6:45 a.m. Monday in Ralston Creek in the 400 block of South Gilbert Street.

Investigators do not believe his death to be suspicious or associated with any criminal activity.

The case does remain open and investigators are asking anyone with information about Guerrero's whereabouts on June 30 to contact police at 319-356-5276.

Autopsy results are still pending.

Police do not believe Guerrero's death is related to the body found Monday afternoon under the Highway 6/Iowa River Bridge.

Police have not released any further information on that case.