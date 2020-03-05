Body found in Iowa River identified as missing University of Iowa student

The Johnson County Medical Examiner has identified the body found in the Iowa River on Tuesday as that of missing University of Iowa student David Le.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found the body around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in the river near 4745 Sand Road SE, which is about 2 miles north of Hills.

The sheriff's office said they also found Le's ID with the body. Le, 19, of Sioux City, went missing in Nov. 2019. Some of his personal belongings were located on the Iowa Avenue Bridge over the Iowa River.

Final autopsy results, including the cause and manner of death, will not be available for a few weeks. The Sheriff’s Office does not consider the death suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

