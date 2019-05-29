Body found in Iowa City believed to be that of missing man

A body found this afternoon in Iowa City is believed to be that of a missing Iowa City man, according to Iowa City Police.

The Iowa City and Coralville Fire Departments, along with K9 Alliance of Iowa, conducted an organized search on Wednesday afternoon in parts of Iowa City. At around 1:19 p.m., they discovered a body in a wooded area south of Whiting Avenue and west of Kimball Road.

The body is believed to be that of Nikolai "Niko" Stielow, 21, who had been missing since Saturday night.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted by the Johnson County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Police said that the family of Stielow would like to thank all who have assisted in helping search for him over the past few days, but otherwise request privacy at this time.