Body found in Cedar River, believed to be missing boater

Officials discovered a body in the Cedar River this afternoon after a multi-day search for a missing boater.

Emergency responders at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County on Sunday, July 7, 2019 (Rebecca Phelps/KCRG)

Linn County Sheriff's Office search teams, along with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, recovered a body of a white male in the Cedar River this afternoon. It was found around two miles south of the Palisades-Kepler State Park boat ramp.

Officials believe this body to be that of Ricky Veenstra, 59, of Cedar Rapids, who had been missing since Sunday morning. Positive identification of the body will need to be done by the Iowa Medical Examiner.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Ankeny for an autopsy.