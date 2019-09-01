Boaters race to the finish in River Runner Regatta

In Manchester, boaters raced in Whitewater Park in cardboard boxes.

The River Runner Regatta and Cardboard races got underway Sunday. Teams braved the waters to try and win prizes with boats made entirely of cardboard, duct tape and latex paint for waterproofing. There was a battle of the boats race, with boaters, racing to the finish. There were also contests for the “most-awesome” looking boat, and the “best-dressed” team or person.

For those that didn't make it across, there was the "Titanic Award" for the Most Spectacular Sinking. Some like Tracy Johnson were happy just to see their boat float.

“We were a little nervous. We put it in the water for the first time here, and it floated and we were like yes, it floated! Now, we just got to get down the drops,” said Johnson.

The race was free to enter. There was a deposit that boaters could either get back once they pulled out their boat or donate to a local school club.