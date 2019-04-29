Board of Regents proposes 3.9% in-state undergrad tuition hike at Iowa, Iowa State University

The Iowa Board of Regents will propose a 3.9 percent tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students in the 2019-2020 academic year, among other proposed tuition and fee increases, according to a memorandum outlining an agenda item for a board meeting on Wednesday.

The undergraduate tuition increase for Iowa resident students at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, along with a mandatory fee increase of 2.4 percent, would result in a total tuition and fee increase of 3.7 percent. That would amount to $339 at Iowa and $331.50 at Iowa State.

At Iowa, out-of-state students would face a 1.0 percent increase in tuition, with the same increase in student fees, for a total increase of 1.1 percent or $336.00. At Iowa State, those students would see a 4.9 percent increase in tuition with the same increase in student fees, for a total increase of 4.8 percent or $1,115.50.

Tuition rates and fees for undergraduate students at the University of Northern Iowa would remain unchanged for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Board had requested an increase in state appropriations of $18 million for the fiscal year 2020, allocated as $7 million to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, and $4 million to the University of Northern Iowa. The legislature ended up approving a total appropriations increase of $12 million, pending the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The rate increase is the result of Iowa Legislature-approved funding levels and the potential reduction in operating costs at the three state schools. It is also related to the goals and guidelines developed by the Tuition Task Force, which was established by the Board in 2017.

The Board will meet via telephone on Wednesday, May 1. A final vote on the proposed increases would then occur at their June meeting.

Certain programs would see individual increases

The Board will also request an increase in tuition for certain higher cost programs of study at the two larger state schools.

Undergraduate students in the Tippie College of Business at Iowa would see a $200 increase to allow hiring of additional faculty and staff for areas of increased interest in the school's programs. The College of Nursing would face the same increase, to hire more faculty to stabilize and support course offerings.

Iowa State has a goal to group and simplify existing differential tuition rates, which are higher tuition rates that typically begin in the student's third year of study in programs that have heavy hands-on or experience-based learning aspects. These changes would cover the cost of providing that type of learning experience, including faculty salaries, equipment, library and technology advancements, and various operational costs.

Graduate programs to see similar increases under proposal

Both resident and non-resident students at Iowa and Iowa State would experience increases in tuition rates and student fees under the Board's proposal.

At Iowa, tuition for in-state students would increase 3.0 percent and mandatory student fees by 2.3 percent, for a total increase of 2.9 percent or $330.00. Out-of-state graduate students' tuition would increase 1.0 percent with the same student fee increase, for a total increase of 1.1 percent or $336.00.

Both in- and out-of-state graduate students at Iowa State would have a 4.9 percent increase in tuition with a 2.5 percent increase in student fees. For in-state students, that would result in a total increase of 4.6 percent or $485.50. Out-of-state students would see a total increase of 4.8 percent, or $1,185.50.

Individual graduate programs at the two schools would see special tuition changes, though not all proposed changes are increases.

Graduate tuition rates and fees at Northern Iowa would be unchanged.

Student fee increases outlined in Regents' proposal

Student fees at Iowa and Iowa State would see increases of 2.4 percent at both schools.

Iowa has proposed a total of $36 in additional student fees. These would include $14 for information technology equipment and software upgrades and salary costs, $4 toward hiring an additional mental health case manager, $2 for student services, $8 to support arts and cultural events on campus and to keep tickets for students free or cheaply-priced, and $8 in recreation fees for operational and maintenance expenses and to keep up with debt obligations following the construction of the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Iowa State is asking for an additional $29.50 from students. $2.50 of that increase would go toward funding the university's student government, $16 for a permanent funding source for the student-run newspaper, and $11 toward funding various aspects of the campus and community public transit system called CyRide.

Undergraduate application fees for prospective students at both schools would increase from $40 to $50 under the proposal.