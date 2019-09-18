Board of Regents discussing changes to curricula at Iowa, Iowa State

The Iowa Board of Regents is meeting in Council Bluffs, where they'll discuss potential curriculum changes.

Iowa State wants to offer a B.S. degree in Business Analytics and a Master of Athletic Training.

Meanwhile, Iowa wants to offer a Bachelor for Screenwriting and a Master for Public Affairs, but they would also terminate their master in Leisure Studies.

Discussing building renovations at the University of Iowa

When the meeting continues Thursday, Regents will discuss a proposal from the University of Iowa to make major building renovations on the Pentacrest.

The plan involves renovating three buildings-- Macbride Hall, MacLean Hall, and Jessup Hall.

The university says those three buildings haven't been upgraded in more than 100 years. Construction could begin as soon as the fall of 2021 and would take anywhere from 8 to 10 years to complete.

The university is asking the regents to spend more than $88 million while the school contributes an additional $30 million dollars to the project.