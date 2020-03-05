Board of Regents cancels all international trips due to coronavirus concerns

The Board of Regents said it is canceling all international university-sponsored trips for all faculty, students and staff due to the coronavirus.

The mandate is effective immediately and lasts for 30 days, including spring break.

"We recognize this decision may be disappointing to many in our community," a release stated. "These types of trips provide remarkable opportunities for learning and growth. This decision has not been an easy one; however, we are prioritizing the health and safety of all individuals."

Students and staff currently out of the U.S. will be recalled from any country that the CDC has designated as a level 3. That includes China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

The Board of Regents said it will update the plan as needed.