Board of Regents approves University of Iowa utility plan to hire private company

The Iowa Board of Regents on Tuesday morning unanimously approved a multi-million dollar University of Iowa plan to have a private company run its power plant.

The company hired is ENGIE-Meridiam, a french energy company with 160,000 employees according to their website.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld has said he thinks the move is important because in the long term it will save them money.

Under the university's current system, utilities are paid by each unit individually, like residence halls and the hospital, to the University who runs the program itself. The current total budget is $98 million.

Under the new plan, the University would still own the system but partner with a private company to run the operation. That company would also pay the University a fee so they could set up an endowment to pay their bills. The University would still cover the costs of fuel, maintenance, and employees.

The company would be given a fee of $35 million that would increase 1.5 percent every year after the first five years of the partnership over the next 50 years.

