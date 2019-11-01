Board of Corrections approves new warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary

The Iowa Board of Corrections announced Friday the name of the next warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Jeremy Larson as the new warden. He will be replacing Bill Sperfslage, who was selected as the new Deputy Director of Institutions earlier this year.

Larson has been the deputy warden at Newton Correctional Facility since 2016 and started his career at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. He was a correctional officer there in 1999.

Iowa Corrections Director Beth Skinner said, “Our team at the Anamosa State Penitentiary deserves a capable warden with a proven track-record of effective leadership, and that is what they will be getting with Warden Larson.”